There’s lots of outfits to dress Basim up in across Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, but knowing where to find them can be quite the task. Baghdad has golden, guarded chests scattered around the place, and while they all hide away pieces of gear, you don’t actually know whether you’ll be gaining a new dagger, outfit, or sword when you open one.

If you’re hoping to find Basim the perfect outfit for his adventure as soon as you can, then you’re in luck. Here’s all Assassin’s Creed Mirage outfit locations, and where to find them.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage outfit locations

Initiate of Alamut Outfit

The Initiate of Alamut Outfit is obtained naturally through story progression at the beginning of Mirage. Once fully upgraded, enemies will hear 100% less noise emitted by Basim’s assassinations.

Sand Outfit

The Sand Outfit is a DLC outfit given to owners of the Deluxe Edition of Mirage. Once fully upgraded, Basim can survive a lethal hit and slow down time for 5 seconds once per combat.

Milad’s Outfit

Milad’s Outfit is one of the rewards you can get in exchange for Mysterious Shards. These Shards are used at a hidden, buried chamber, which you’ll find as part of the Nehal’s Calling side quest.

You’ll receive this outfit already fully upgraded, and its perk is rather interesting; successful Air Assassinations set off a flash of lighting to disorient bystanders within a 15m radius.

Zanj Uprising Outfit

The Zanj Uprising Outfit is found in a golden chest on a boat in Harbiyah’s Upper Harbor. Once fully upgraded, it reduces the impact of illegal actions on Basim’s notoriety by 40%.

Abbasid Knight Outfit

The Abbasid Knight Outfit is found in a golden chest in the Tax Collector’s Mansion, which you’ll investigate while completing the Karkh Bureau quests. Once fully upgraded, Basim regenerates 3% of health every 2 seconds while unseen, for up to 50% of his maximum health.

Rostam Outfit

After completing a couple of Contracts from the Hidden Ones Bureau, a Contract called ‘The Marked Coins’ will eventually appear. Accept the mission and complete it, and you’ll be rewarded with the Rostam Outfit.

Once fully upgraded, enemies will hear 100% less noise emitted by Basim while moving.

Hidden One Outfit

The Hidden One Outfit is found in a golden chest in the Shurta Headquarters of the Round City. Once fully upgraded, Assassin’s Focus Chunks will fill by an additional 15% when performing stealth kills.

