Skibi Defense codes for October 2023

13th October 2023: We checked for new Skibi Defense codes.

Skibi Defense is a Roblox game that's similar to the hugely popular Toilet Tower Defense. Both experiences are tower defense games inspired by the creepy, viral Skibidi Toilet series of videos, which feature heads popping out of toilets. Like the YouTube videos it's based on, the main threat to these nightmarish loos are people that have hardware for heads like cameras and speakers, which is where you come in.

You’ll command an army of soldiers, that have cameras and speakers for heads, deploying them on different maps to face wave after wave of toilet-shaped enemies. If you're on the losing end of battle more often than not, make sure you redeem a couple of Skibi Defense codes to help you out. Codes offer free credits, which can be used to purchase different types of units, which in the game are called Towers. Depending on how many credits you have saved up, you can upgrade your arsenal to include some powerful new units that can turn the tide of battle.

Working Skibi Defense codes

25klikes : Free Boost Case

: Free Boost Case 10klikes : Rewards

: Rewards 5klikes : Free Credits

: Free Credits 2.5klikes : Free Credits

: Free Credits 25kfavs : Rewards

: Rewards 10kfavs : Free Credits

: Free Credits 10kplayers : Free Boost Case

: Free Boost Case 5kplayers : Free Credits

: Free Credits 10mvisits : Free Boost Case

: Free Boost Case UPD1 : Rewards

: Rewards 20kplayers: Free Credits

Expired Skibi Defense codes

prerelease

happygrinding

moreboosts

HappyRelease

yay

ilyguys

30kplayers

How to redeem Skibi Defense codes

Redeeming codes in Skibi Defense is a bit tricky, as the game doesn't have a dedicated codes menu. Instead, you have to redeem codes by using the chat menu and typing in a special command.

If this sounds a bit daunting, don't worry. We'll guide you through how to redeem codes in Skibi Defense step by step.

To start with, launch Skibi Defense in Roblox. Then, when you get to the main menu select the chat icon in the top left corner of your screen:

Image credit: VG247/Archkos Studios

This will open up a chatbox with a textbox at the bottom. To enter a code in Skibi Defense, you need to type '/redeem' followed by a space and then the code. For instance, with the code '25klikes' you would need to type /redeem 25klikes and then press the 'Enter' key.

Image credit: VG247/Archkos Studios

If the code you entered is active, you'll get a notification saying 'Code successfully redeemed'. But if you get an error message saying 'The code is invalid' instead, then that means the code is no longer working.

