Basketball Legends codes for September 2023

Basketball Legends is a popular Roblox game which offers quick-fire B Ball action. Instead of having to think about what team you want to play for, or trying to look for a lobby to join, the experience immediately drops you into a 5v5 online match with random players. You could suddenly spawn in the middle of a quarter, or right before a match starts when you need to select a captain.

Either way, it won't be long till you're blocking, screening and shooting hoops with other Roblox players. If you want to upgrade your character as quickly as possible, so they're ready to step on court, you can redeem a couple of Basketball Legends codes to help you out. Codes offer freebies like coins, which are used to buy new cosmetics and emotes, as well as stat boosts which will help you progress quicker.

Working Basketball Legends codes

40KLIKES : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins 30KLIKES : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins LOBCITY : 10,000 Coins

: 10,000 Coins REWARDS: Double Coins Boost

Expired Basketball Legends codes

BOOST

20KLIKES

SKINS

CHEESY

COINS

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

How to redeem Basketball Legends codes

Here's how you can redeem a code in Basketball Legends:

Launch Basketball Legends in Roblox. Once you drop in-game click the 'Codes' button on the left. Image credit: VG247/InfinitySports This will open up a codes menu with a textbox. Image credit: VG247/InfinitySports Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Claim!' button.

If the code you entered is active, then the text in the textbox will change to 'Code has been redeemed'. If the code is for extra coins, you'll also see that the coins included with the code have been added to your balance. If the code was for a stat boost instead, you'll now see a timer on screen showing you how much longer is left for your buff.

However, if the code you entered is no longer working, then the text in the textbox will instead change to 'Code is expired' when you initially try to redeem it. Codes for Basketball Legends, like other Roblox games, don't last forever so it's best to redeem new codes as quickly as possible.

