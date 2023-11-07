Assassin's Creed Mirage's latest update finally lets you switch off its annoying chromatic aberration

A recent update for Assassin's Creed Mirage will let you turn off the game's chromatic aberration effect.

The Assassin's Creed Mirage title update 1.0.5 dropped yesterday, adding in a number of fixes and tweaks to Ubisoft's latest entry in its long running series. Depending on the platform, the size of the patch ranges from around 3 to 6 gigabytes, but the thing you'll probably be happiest to hear about is the fact that Ubisoft has "added an option to enable/disable chromatic aberration." While the effect isn't something that every player was bothered by, there were enough that found it irritating, so it'll likely be a welcome addition.

There were a number of other fixes and tweaks made too, with one being that "Basim now has an equal chance to play any of his take down animations during front executions." There were several fixes to do with NPCs, animations, and UI issues listed too. Interestingly, there is a line that says "cinematics should now run properly after credits," though what cinematics the line is referring to specifically isn't clear. A nice smaller option that's been added on the audio front is that you can now "enable/disable background music during call to prayer."

Assassin's Creed Mirage launched last month, bringing the series back to its roots, offering an experience closer to the original Assassin's Creed as opposed to the more RPG-like turn the series has taken in recent years. Our own Dom gave the game 4/5 stars in their review, writing, "Ubisoft manages to thread everything the series is known for into its open world setup with artisanal ease in Mirage, showing us why the template it set out 15 years ago is still valid. Why it still has value, and potential, as other developers have experimented with, and discarded, the same formula."