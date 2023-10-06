If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage walkthrough & guides

Need a helping hand with living out the life of an assassin in 9th century Baghdad? We've got you covered.

A view of the Round City from a viewpoint in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has arrived, returning back to the basics of the franchise and inviting Basim back to tell his origin story. It’s pretty damn good, with VG247 branding it 4/5 stars in our review, and provides a stunning 9th century Baghdad for players to turn inito their very own assassin’s playground.

When you’re not parkouring across rooftops or completing stealthy assassinations, there’s still a wealth of things to do. Whether it’s Contracts, side quests, or scouring the land for collectibles, we’ve probably got a guide to help you with your mission. Here’s our Assassin’s Creed Mirage walkthrough, full of guides to help you in your life as a Hidden One.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Systems guides

Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t packed with overwhelming RPG systems, and keeps things quite simple. All you have to worry about, really, is your skills and your gear.

Aside from that, it’s all about keeping your wits about you and maintaining your anonymity where possible. Hopefully, these guides help with you turning Basim into the most powerful assassin possible.

Roshan beckons Basim over to her and Rebekah in a Hidden Ones Bureau in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Story guides

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a shorter story this time around, but there’s plenty of assassinations to complete and rebels to free throughout your time in Baghdad. If you find yourself unsure how to approach a target, here’s some help with that.

A view of Anbar from a viewpoint in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collectables and Side Quests guides

Last, but not least, Assassin’s Creed Mirage hides away plenty of cool gear and collectables for the most Eagle-eyed of players. Here’s some help getting your hands on the abundance of treasure that’s hidden around Baghdad.

