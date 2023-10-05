During your time with the House of Wisdom in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, you’ll learn many things, and not all of them are to do with poetry. You’ll primarily find yourself learning of Fazil the Great Scholar, who also happens to be the leader of the Order with Abbasiyah, often referred to as ‘Al-Rabisu’.

It becomes apparent that Fazil has quite clearly turned his back on the House of Wisdom in pursuit of his ‘Great Work’ for the Order, and this particular project of his doesn’t look like it’s going to be causing any good… So, to put a stop to this once and for all, here’s how to assassinate Fazil the Great Scholar in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

How to 'Assassinate Fazil the Great Scholar' in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

Assuming that you have attended Fazil’s lecture at the House of Wisdom in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, you’ll know that the talk was cut short and Fazil has since fled.

This is when your quest objective to ‘Assassinate Fazil the Great Scholar’ will appear, but you’ll need to scout out how exactly you’re going to do that, and where he’s located, first. So, let’s look for some intel on his whereabouts.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Exit the lecture hall and use Eagle sight to look for any points of interest. There’s a few, but here’s how we went about things:

Outside, there are a couple of speakers by a bench. Blend in on the bench and eavesdrop on their conversation. They’ll speak of rumours regarding underground passages beneath the House of Wisdom, and that one of the gardeners must have a key.

Blend in and listen to what the speakers have to say. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Kahraman will be nearby. Speak to him about the rumours, which he will deny being true. If you have a Scholar Token, you can bribe him for more information here.

The Gatekeeper will be behind Kahraman. Speak to him and he will ask that you finish the phrase ‘those who came before are?’ We, of course, don’t know the remainder of the phrase yet, but we will soon.

Steal the basement key from the gardener, if you want. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

After speaking to everyone, use Enkidu to track down the gardener on the rooftops, who possesses a key to the basement. Now, you can track down an entrance to the basement and sneak in using the key once you’ve stolen it, but we opted to find the secret passphrase and do things that way.

Using Eagle Sight, you’ll also see a distraught librarian on the upper levels of the House of Wisdom. Make your way inside and eavesdrop on the conversation by blending in on the nearby bench. They’ll reveal that they have lost Fazil’s book.

Follow them into the library when they’re done and begin investigating, using Eagle sight to help avoid guards and spot any orange, glowing points of interest. On the balcony to the northwest of the library, Fazil’s book can be found on a bench. It will reveal the rest of the secret passphrase.

Return to the Gatekeeper from earlier and finish the secret passphrase. He will let you in. Then, move the bookshelf in the next room and proceed downstairs.

Steal and equip this disguise so Basim can get closer to Fazil. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Once in the basement, you’ll need a disguise. Enter the cell with the deceased patient and steal their robes. Then, equip them to blend in, and get closer to Fazil.

Continue proceeding downstairs and follow the guards. Head into the center of the room and agree to participate in the ritual. This will get you close enough to Fazil so that you can assassinate him.

Once Fazil the Great Scholar has finally been assassinated, flee the House of Wisdom and return to the Abbasiyah Bureau to update them on your progress.

