The skill tree in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is quite small, and consists of three varying branches, so it’s not something you need to worry about too much. That said, knowing where you should put your skill points - depending on how you want to play Mirage - can make your experience that much more satisfying and rewarding.

For example, if Enkidu - your bird - is your ride or die throughout assassinations, using your skill points to enhance their abilities can make planning that much easier, and so forth. So without further ado, here are some of the best skills in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage best skills

As mentioned in our introduction, the best skills in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage’s skill tree really depend on how you intend on playing the game. There are only three skill branches, which each have their own speciality, so which one you plug your hard-earned points into will rely on what you actually want Basim to be capable of.

The three branches, and the aspects of being a Hidden One that they represent are as follows.

Phantom branch

The Phantom branch of the skill tree features skills that revolve around agility and efficiency. These will typically help you with combat and securing kills.

For example, a few of the skills in this branch will increase your Assassin’s Focus capacity, meaning you can assassinate more targets at once when your Focus is charged. The first, and one we definitely recommend getting, is Kick Back, which allows you to strike an enemy down after a successful parry.

We also recommend Breakfall, which will reduce the amount of damage taken when Basim jumps from a great height. This one is great for when you’re running around Baghdad, jumping across rooftops, in an attempt to flee guards and so forth.

Later in the Phantom branch, you can also get a Focus Boost, which means your Assassin’s Focus meter is recharged significantly faster.

Trickster branch

The Trickster branch of the skill tree features skills that revolve around resources and tools. This means that these skills will help you acquire more loot, and make the most of whichever tools you’ve chosen to unlock so far.

The Trickster Branch has multiple skills that will allow you to unlock extra tool capacity. These are the only skills that cannot be reset, and they’re particularly useful, allowing you to use things like Smoke Bombs, Traps, and Noisemakers all at once, if you wish.

The first skill, Auto-Collect, does exactly as it says by allowing you to auto-collect any loot from slain enemies. Later in the Trickster branch, you can increase your elixir capacity with Elixir Pocket, be able to recover Throwing Knives from corpses with Knife Recovery, and become a Pickpocket Master.

These skills make procuring resources a little easier, but there’s so much to grab around Baghdad that we recommend putting your skill points into extra tool slots and other branches first.

Predator branch

The Predator branch of the skill tree features skills that revolve around insight and perception. These will typically improve Enkidu’s abilities, thus helping you get your hands on more valuable loot, and plot assassinations more effectively.

For example, the first skill in the Predator branch is Pathfinder, which means Enkidu can reveal the location of keys, chests, and secret entrances. This is one of the best skills to get your hands on early, making quests a little easier to plan out.

After this, skills focus on Enkidu’s perception range; he’ll be able to tag enemies using Enkidu Acuity, so you know where they are without using Eagle sight constantly. A later skill, Eagle Sense, will also reveal the paths that guards are going along, so you know where to avoid… or wait.

There’s also Emergency Aim, which allows you to quickly snap onto an enemy who has located you, so you can assassinate them before they go into combat with you or alert other guards. This one is great for those tricky contacts that request you complete the task without being detected.

Now, the final skill of the Predator branch is a personal favourite of mine, as someone who loves to crawl from guard to guard, slowly assassinating them all. Stealth Recon will highlight all nearby enemies when crouched, meaning you don’t have to use Basim’s Eagle sight as often.

The Predator branch is packed with some of the best skills to aid you with tough assassinations or breaches of restricted areas in your game. So, we recommend prioritizing this branch if you want to go down the most stealthy route possible when playing Mirage, but all in all, you’ll want a combination of skills from each branch.

Can you reset skills in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage?

If you fear you might’ve messed up your decisions when plugging in skill points into the skill tree, don’t worry. You can use the ‘Reset All Skill’s function to reset your skill points and choose where to use them again.

That said, some skills will not be able to be reset. These are any skills that increase your tool capacity!

For more on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, take a look at how to use Khidmah Tokens, and how to upgrade your weapons.