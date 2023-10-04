Life in Baghdad as an assassin isn’t all that bad, especially when Assassin’s Creed: Mirage lets you call in favours from the cities factions when required. You pay for these favours and services using Khidmah Tokens, which come in three different variations, and as such, each have their own respective uses.

Whether it’s Merchants, Scholars, or Rebels you want on your side, you’ll want to spend some time retrieving as many Khidmah Tokens as you can, because you never know when you’ll be able to use one. In some instances, using the likes of Power Tokens or Merchant Tokens can lead to some unique events or fantastic loot, so it’s worth lining your pockets with them. Without further ado, here’s how to get and use Khidmah Tokens in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

How to use Khidmah Tokens in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

Khidmah Tokens can be used to call in favours from Baghdad’s respective factions; the Scholars, Rebels, and Merchants. They can also be used to trigger unique events during assassinations, too.

Each faction offers different services, and has their own Kidmah Tokens to show for it. These are as follows:

Merchant Tokens

Merchant Tokens can be used to open Token Chests, and pay Merchant groups to allow you to blend in with them as you enter restricted areas. They can also be used with Traders to earn discounts at shops.

Scholar Tokens

Scholar Tokens can be used to pay musicians, which will prompt them to play music, thus attracting guards. You can also use them to buy maps from Cartographers.

Power Tokens

Power Tokens are some of the most useful Khidmah Tokens. These can be used to pay Mercenaries to attack nearby guards, so you can sneak into restricted areas unnoticed. They can also be used to bribe Munadi to reduce your notoriety level.

How to get more Khidmah Tokens in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

There are a few ways you can get your hands on more Khidmah Tokens in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. These are as follows:

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Pick-pocketing civilians

You can pickpocket multiple civilians throughout Baghdad. After spending some time skulking across the city and pickpocketing plenty of passers-by, you’ll find yourself with plenty of Khidmah Tokens, and trinkets to sell to Traders for money.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Completing Contracts

After completing the first few quests in Mirage, you’ll unlock the ability to complete Contracts. These can be picked up at different Hidden Ones’ bureaus, and will reward you with Khidmah Tokens and other resources. If you’re lucky, you can get new outfit dyes or schematics for upgrading weapons.

That’s it for Khidmah Tokens in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. For more on the stealth RPG, take a look at our beginner’s tips and tricks, as well as what the best skills are.