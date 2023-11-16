Free Assassin’s Creed Mirage update to include new game plus and permadeath modes

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to swan dive into a fresh Assassin’s Creed Mirage playthrough, then here’s some good news - new game plus and permadeath modes are coming to the game very soon.

Even better, it looks like both will be arriving as part of a free update, which is set to drop at some point in December. So, it seems as though Ubisoft has decided to give everyone an excuse to spend another 25-ish hours parkouring around Baghdad and stabbing people for Christmas. We certainly aren’t complaining.

“We hear you,” reads the Tweet from the official Assassin's Creed account announcing the news, “[a] New Game [plus] mode for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available in a free update this December.”

It continues: “And for the expert Assassins, along with NG+ will come an optional permadeath mode, also available across all difficulties! More details to come soon.”

— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 15, 2023

There you go, not only do you no longer have to contend with any annoying chromatic aberration thanks to AC Mirage’s most recent update, you’ve also got plenty to be looking forward to down the line.

As we highlighted in our review of Mirage, it was given a pretty tough task of taking the series back to its roots a bit, while also retaining some of the stuff from its direct predecessors that went down well. Thankfully, it “manages to find the balance not only of past and present, but also of RPG and action, of narrative urgency and freedom, of expression and intent.”

It also has plenty of very nice cats to pet, which, let’s face it, is by far the most important thing any game can have.

If you are planning on shimmying along a ledge and jumping back into Mirage, make sure to check out our massive array of guides to all of its outfits and enigma puzzles. Hey, you might think you’re an expert on the game, but there’s always a chance you might have missed something.