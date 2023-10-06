Pull a Sword codes for October 2023

6th October 2023: We added new Pull a Sword codes.

King Arthur managed to pull a sword from a stone twice, and became the stuff of legends, but you can do it an endless amount of times in Pull a Sword. The Roblox game is made by xFrozen Obbys, the developers of fellow clicking game Grimace Race.

The experience has players clicking repeatedly to build up their strength, before trying to pull multiple swords out from stones - which becomes more and more difficult to yank out. If you need a hand trying to remove any of these stubborn blades, you can try redeeming a couple of Pull a Sword codes to make things easier. Codes offer freebies like Pets and Potions, which offer big stat buffs to power up your character.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Pull a Sword codes

xFrozenDominus : xFrozen Dominus Pet (NEW!)

: xFrozen Dominus Pet (NEW!) PotionCode4721 : Win Potion (NEW!)

: Win Potion (NEW!) code900 : Win Potion

: Win Potion code492 : Win Potion

: Win Potion newcode48 : Win Potion

: Win Potion PotionCode542 : Win Potion

: Win Potion twcode1 : Win Potion

: Win Potion ytcode24690 : Win Potion

: Win Potion new21potion : Strength Potion

: Strength Potion NewPotionCode248 : Strength Potion

: Strength Potion ghostydog4 : Ghosty Dog Pet

: Ghosty Dog Pet likedog2 : Like Dog Pet

: Like Dog Pet likecat : Like Cat Pet

: Like Cat Pet RELEASE : Split Doggy Pet

: Split Doggy Pet winpotion99995 : Win Potion

: Win Potion xfrozencodea : xFrozen A Pet

: xFrozen A Pet xFrozenCodeB24 : xFrozen B Pet

: xFrozen B Pet ytopcode91: uTube Broli Pet

Expired Pull a Sword codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Pull a Sword.

How to redeem Pull a Sword codes

Here's how you can redeem a code in Pull a Sword:

Launch Pull a Sword in Roblox. Once you drop in-game click one of the 'Codes' buttons on your right. Image credit: VG247/xFrozen Obbys This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox that says 'Enter Code'. Image credit: VG247/xFrozen Obbys Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Verify' button.

There are two codes menus in Pull a Sword, one for codes released on YouTube and one for codes released via Twitter. But we've found whichever platform codes are released on, they'll redeem in either menu. If you enter a valid code into one of these menus, you'll know it has been redeemed successfully if a notification appears on screen letting you know what rewards have been claimed for free.

But if you get an error message instead, then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games are usually time sensitive, but so far we've found no expired codes for Pull a Sword. Still, it's better to redeem codes sooner rather than later just in case a code you're interested in suddenly stops working.

Finished playing Pull a Sword and looking for something to try out next? For help with some of the most popular Roblox games around, head to our pages on Blade Ball codes, Blox Fruits codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, Peroxide codes and King Legacy codes.