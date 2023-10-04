Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is as much about high-fashion as it is about being an assassin, if you choose to look at it that way. Outfits you acquire come with some incredibly useful perks for life as a Hidden One, and you’ll likely find yourself switching between outfits depending on the task at hand.

Otherwise, you can often equip whichever outfit you think looks the coolest and roll with that. As an assassin, our outfit doesn’t actually bear that much weight on whether our next quest is a success or not; it’s your actions that determine that. Without further ado, here’s how to upgrade your outfits in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

How to upgrade outfits in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

To upgrade an outfit in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, you will need to pay a visit to the nearest Tailor with the relevant resources in your inventory. You'll find these in every town in Baghdad, marked on your map and HUD by a small needle and thread icon.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Resources that you will need are Leather, Steel Ingots, and upgrade Schematics. You can buy any missing materials from a nearby Trader, but upgrade Schematics have to be found in guarded chests around Baghdad, by helping people, or by ranking up with the Hidden Ones.

Outfits can be upgraded twice in total, and their perks will increase with each upgrade. For example, the Initiate of Alamut outfit makes your assassinations 50% quieter to begin with. After two upgrades, your assassinations will be 100% quieter.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

How to change outfit dyes in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Outfit dyes can be changed from your inventory.

You can unlock further outfit dyes by solving Enigmas, completing contracts, and helping the people of Baghdad. Enigmas are riddles of sorts that you’ll find throughout Baghdad; if you’re able to figure out which location they’re describing, you’ll find yourself some new outfit dyes and other treasures.

