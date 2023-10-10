Being an assassin in Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t just about skulking around rooftops, keeping your notoriety low, and assassinating bad guys. Sometimes, Basim has to revert to his skills from being a street thief to help him get by, and that means plenty of pickpocketing.

Being able to pickpocket wares and treasure from innocent civilians certainly adds to the immersion of life as an assassin in 9th Century Baghdad, but the rewards from doing it for just a few minutes are rather good, too. Without further ado, here’s how to pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Pickpocketing innocent folk in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is something you’ll be walked through in the prologue of the game. If you’ve forgotten, however, the first thing you need to do is enable Basim’s Eagle Vision and look for small, shiny pouches on the belts of nearby NPCs.

Find a target and approach them from behind. Simple! | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Spy a pouch that takes your fancy? Approach that particular NPC from behind, and when you’re close, the pickpocket prompt will appear. Pickpocket that NPC and Basim will begin to tail them until he is close enough to snatch the wares. Then a Quick Time Event will occur in which you need to press the pickpocket prompt again once the gold square is within the blue segment.

QTEs are generally easy, with QTEs for Dervis' artifacts being significantly harder. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

If you mess the QTE up, that NPC will be alarmed that you tried to pickpocket them and will begin to alert the guards. If you successfully pickpocket an NPC, we suggest moving elsewhere, as that NPC will soon notice their purse is missing and also begin shouting for the guards.

How to turn off pickpocket QTEs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

What if I told you that you don’t actually need to complete a quick time event when pickpocketing in Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Well, you’re in luck.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG427

From the gameplay tab in the game’s settings, you can actually turn on Guaranteed Pickpocket. When enabled, you can pickpocket someone and immediately snatch their belongings without having to complete the QTE. It has made pickpocketing much quicker and less tedious in my experience, but if you don’t mind a QTE on occasion, then you might want to leave the Guaranteed Pickpocket option turned off. The choice is yours!

Pickpocketing rewards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Those pickpocketing plenty of civilians in Mirage can earn themselves a small fortune in a short amount of time if they are determined to.

Pickpocketing civilians will primarily give you trinkets. Trinkets can be sold at a Trader in exchange for Dirham, which can be used to buy resources, talismans, outfit dyes, and more from the merchants around Baghdad.

In addition to trinkets, players can also earn lots of Khidmah Tokens from pickpocketing. These can be used to solicit favors from merchants, scholars, and mercenaries across Baghdad, and merchant tokens specifically can even earn you discounts when redeemed at a Trader.

