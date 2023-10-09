While you’ll spend much of your time in Assassin’s Creed Mirage parkouring between rooftops and assassinating anyone who gets in your way, you’ll find yourself playing detective pretty often too. After all, if we want to get to the bottom of who’s behind The Order of the Ancients, we aren’t going to get there just by slaying any old folk.

When investigating, you’ll be finding items and speaking to NPC’s that aid you in your quest. Sometimes, though, you’ll need to eavesdrop on conversations to gain the information you’re searching for. If you’re unsure of exactly how to do this, here’s our guide on how to eavesdrop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to eavesdrop in Assassin's Creed Mirage

To eavesdrop on conversations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll first need to track down the target you want to listen to.

Sometimes, you’ll be prompted to listen to a specific group of people or person by your quest objectives, which is easy enough. Other times, and mainly during investigations, you’ll need to seek out who you should be eavesdropping on first.

To do this, simply use Basim’s Eagle Vision and look for NPCs that glow orange; these are characters you’ll be able to interact with, either via speaking to them or eavesdropping on them.

When you approach a conversation that needs eavesdropping on, a ring of soundwaves will appear around the target. You can’t just stand nearby and listen, though. You need to find a secure hiding spot to eavesdrop from, and if your target is hostile, you’ll need to do so without being seen.

Blend in on nearby benches or hide in hay and flowers to eavesdrop on conversations. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

These safe spots to eavesdrop from include stacks of hay or flower petals, booths you can hide in, and benches that you can have Basim blend in on.

Once you’ve found a suitable spot, the prompt to eavesdrop on your target will appear. You’ll then need to press the right analogue stick on consoles to trigger the conversation. Listen in until you’ve heard what you need, and then scarper!

For more help with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, take a look at how to pass time, and how to get more Favor Tokens.