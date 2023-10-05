While those among the ranks of the Hidden Ones in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage won’t be afraid of the dark, it appears that some of the folk around Baghdad are. I mean, I wouldn’t want to be conducting any dodgy business at night, either. You never know which assassin is skulking around in the shadows…

Simply put, some quests in Mirage must be completed during the daytime, but nobody wants to sit and wait for hours for in-game night to pass. This raises the question of how to pass time in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and fortunately, it’s easy.

How to pass time in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

Whether you need daylight to complete a quest in Mirage, or would rather not parkour across rooftops during the dead of night, passing time in Baghdad is easy enough.

All you need to do is track down the nearest bench. These aren’t super easy to come by in the wilderness of Baghdad, but you’ll find plenty of benches throughout the cities and rooftops in Baghdad. If you’re struggling to find one, use Basim’s Eagle sight and look for the white, glowing outline of a bench.

Press 'Y' to blend in on the bench, then hold 'Y' to pass time. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Once you find one, press ‘Y’ to blend in and sit on the bench. When Basim is nice and comfortable, you can then hold ‘Y’ to pass time. If it’s daytime, time will pass until it’s nighttime, and if it’s nighttime, time will pass until it’s daytime again.

It’s also worth noting that you will not be able to pass time at a bench when you’re in combat or when guards are looking for you. You’ll have to wait for them to lose track of you completely before passing the time.

