In Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, you’ll spend most of your time as Basim skulking around Baghdad, avoiding the keen eyes of guards and shouts of distressed citizens. That said, these can become increasingly more difficult to steer clear of as your notoriety level rises.

Keeping your notoriety low is mainly a matter of not being caught during assassinations and so forth, but reducing your notoriety once it’s already high is done a little differently. Here’s how to reduce your notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to reduce your notoriety in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

So, you’ve found yourself in a bit of a pickle in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and guards are hunting you down while citizens keep shouting for the guards to arrest you.

If you want to return to anonymity and continue skulking around Baghdad without anyone shouting in distress at you, you’ll want to reduce your notoriety level. There are two ways you can do this.

Remove Wanted posters from around Baghdad

How do all these random civilians know your face and your crimes? Well, you can thank the Wanted posters plastered around Baghdad for that.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

You can actually tear down these posters to reduce your notoriety level instantly. After tearing down three of them (assuming you’re at maximum notoriety), you’ll return to anonymity.

These posters can be difficult to find, but they’re typically stuck on walls around the villages you’ll explore, and in districts full of stores and merchants. If you use your Eagle sight while exploring, any nearby Wanted posters will glow orange. They'll also appear as a small poster icon on your HUD, similar to the icon for a Munadi.

Bribe a Munadi using a Power Token

Running around and tearing down Wanted posters gets boring, quickly. Especially if you’ve one poster left to find, and have been running in circles for a short while trying to find it, with no luck.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

An alternative way to decrease your notoriety status is by paying a visit to a Munadi, who are often found near other merchants like Blacksmiths and Tailors. Once you find a Munadi, you can bribe them using a Khidmah Token (acquired from Contracts and pick-pocketing) to return you to anonymity.

That's it for reducing your notoriety in Assassin's Creed: Mirage.