Assassin's Creed Mirage Excavation Site: Where to find the missing brother

It’s not often that you need to venture into the wilderness of 9th Century Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. When you do, however, the game certainly makes tracking anything down out there quite difficult, which is what you’d expect from the desert, really.

That said, you’ll be sent on a quest to find the missing brother in Mirage, with nothing but a small piece of map to aid you in finding the Excavation Site he was last at. There’s no quest marker, and you’re left to your own devices entirely. If you need a little help finding the missing brother, here’s where to find the Excavation Site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where is the Excavation Site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assuming that you have already spoken with Hamid in the House of Wisdom, he’ll provide you with a small piece of map that marks the House of Wisdom’s dig site.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The small map shows that this particular Excavation Site is southwest of our map, and in the wilderness that borders with Abbasiyah. There’s also a small oasis along the way, much like the one you may have visited during The Calling quest to find a hidden place that Nehal speaks of.

If you still can't quite track the Excavation Site down, we've pointed out its location on the map of Baghdad below.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

You’ll have to go quite the distance through the wilderness, so we recommend taking a horse or camel with you. That said, running over doesn’t take too long, really.

Where to find the missing brother in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Once you find the Excavation Site, you’ll need to infiltrate it and investigate Ahmad’s chests around the area to find clues on where he is currently located.

Have Ekidnu scope the place out before entering, and they'll mark all three available chests. The particular chest you want to open is on the lower ground of the Excavation Site, and is hidden by a moveable shelf.

On one side of the Excavation Site, there is fortunately a group of mercenaries that can be hired in exchange for a Power Token. They’ll distract the guards by fighting them so you can sneak inside.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The chest will contain a letter from Doctor Hassan, demanding that Ahmad go to Bimaristan to discuss an artifact they have uncovered, which reportedly has ‘remarkable power’. With that, you’ll finally have a quest marker again, and can travel to Bimaristan to find Ahmad.

For more help with Assassin's Creed Mirage, here's how to assassinate the Great Scholar, which will come up soon.