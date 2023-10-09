Assassin's Creed Mirage The Calling: Where to find Nehal's hidden place

Most quests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are relatively straight forward; follow a quest marker, assassinate some guys or deliver some wares, and move on. Other quests, however, such as The Calling, give you very little idea of where to go or how to complete them.

The Calling quest is tied to Nehal, and asks that you find the hidden place. There’s not much more detail than that to begin with, but this hidden place is well worth finding and pursuing… So, to help you on your adventure, here’s where to find Nehal’s hidden place in The Calling quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the hidden place north of ‘Aqarquf Dunes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

When you first find out about Nehal’s hidden place in Mirage, you won’t have much to go off. A little later, however, a note from Nehal reveals that the hidden place is in an ‘oasis’ that is ‘north of ‘Aqarquf Dunes.’

Here’s the oasis and hidden place that Nehal speaks of. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

This is great news, if you know where ‘Aqarquf Dunes is. The Dunes are located in the wilderness that is east of Basim’s hometown, Anbar. If you open up your world map and look at this area, you’ll see a small lake in the middle of a large desert. That lake is the oasis that Nehal speaks of.

How to enter Nehal’s hidden place in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Once you arrive at the oasis, climb the tall scaffolding in the area. There is a viewpoint at the top of it that makes a great fast travel point for quickly returning to this area, which you will likely need to do.

Read the letter here from Al-Ghul to learn more about the hidden place. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

On a small desk near the top of the scaffolding is a letter from Al-Ghul. It describes a secret chamber underneath the oasis, where “shards should not be left unguarded.” Now, remember those Mysterious Shards you’ll have likely been picking up throughout Baghdad?

Have Enkidu scope out where you need to go next. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

After reading the letter, use Enkidu to scope out the lake. They’ll reveal a small quest marker in the portion of lake closest to where Basim is stood (by Al-Ghul's letter), and that’s the point where you should dive in and swim deeper. You’ll eventually come to a small crack in the wall and be able to return to the surface, albeit in an underwater cave now.

Press through the cave until you come to a grand chamber with three podiums, all of which will have a different number of small, glowing diamonds on them. This is where the Mysterious Shards come in; you can input an amount of them to receive a legendary piece of gear, with there being three pieces of gear to collect from this chamber in total.

