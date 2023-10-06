At this point in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, your plans to infiltrate the Order and get to the bottom of their nefarious plot are well under way. There's still bound to be some trouble along the way, of course, but it’s nothing our street-thief-turned-assassin, Basim, can’t handle.

The quest to assassinate Al-Mardikhwar, also known as Warlord Wasif among his associates, will see us entering the Great Garrison, taking on his guards, and ultimately killing him at last. To help you with killing The Warlord, here’s how to assassinate Al-Mardikhwar, Warlord Wasif, in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

How to assassinate Warlord Wasif in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

Al-Mardikhwar is our next target in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. He is an Order leader, also known as Warlord Wasif Al Turki. Our assignment is to assassinate him, and make it look as though Ali did it. So, to get things started, speak to Ali at your quest marker first.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

You will then need to find a way to enter the Great Garrison, reach Wasif, and assassinate him. Use Enkidu to scope out opportunities, but be careful not to get too close to the Garrison as there is a Marksman that will shoot him down.

There are some civilians talking outside the main entrance for the Great Garrison. Blend in on the nearby bench and eavesdrop to learn that there might be a way inside through a break along the northern wall near the food storage area.

A staircase icon on your HUD will show where you need to go. You’ll need to sneak past some guards, and there’ll be a small opening Basim can slide beneath. Up next, another staircase icon on your HUD will point out where the Steward is; they are very loyal to Ali, so it’ll be worth talking to them. Make your way past the guards and over to the cookhouse where they reside.

You’ll also likely overhear that a guard has misplaced an important key while making your way to the Steward. We’ll need to remember this later.

Speak to the Steward, who will help you get closer to Wasif. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The Steward will reluctantly agree to lead you to a side entrance so that you can get closer to Wasif, but you will need to follow them from a distance and not be seen. There’s conveniently a path with plenty of cover, but you will need to assassinate some guards along the way.

Once inside the Garrison, a key icon will appear on your HUD. We want to approach this guard and try to retrieve the key next, but first, leave the room. A cutscene will play out in which gives you more a reason than any to kill Wasif ASAP, if you ask me. Continue on when it's finished.

Ali will then appear and begin fighting the guards; help him fight them. Now, we need to carry on with the quest at hand. If you follow Ali, you’ll find an upcoming gate that requires the key we will have seen a guard carrying earlier. So, follow that key icon on your HUD and steal it, or assassinate the guard holding it.

If the icon is no longer on your HUD, simply head in the opposite direction to Ali, where you’ll find more guards. The guard holding the key will be in this general area.

Light the beacon to lure Wasif's guards outside and away from him. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Free the rebels once you have the key, and they will immediately rally with Ali. Speak to Ali. Your next job will be to light a beacon that will attract the attention of Wasif’s guards, so follow your next quest marker over to that and interact with the firepit to light it.

Head through this trapdoor to reach Wasif's chamber. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

While the guards and rebels fight, make your way over to your quest marker and open the trap-door leading into Wasif’s room. Ascend further downwards and wait for Wasif to send the guards away. When he is alone, you have the perfect opportunity to sneak up on and assassinate him.

You will then need to fight your way out of the Great Garrison with Ali and the rebels. Smoke bombs are a great help here. Once you’ve escaped, meet with Ali at the Hidden Ones Bureau again.

For more help with your time in Baghdad, take a look at how to upgrade your weapons, and some tips and tricks for making the most of your time playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage.