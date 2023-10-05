Assassin's Creed: Mirage best tools and how to enhance them

Tools in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage are rather useful bits of gear that you can use as you stealth your way around Baghdad and its many hostile guards. They allow you to switch up your gameplay and tackle tough scenarios in a variety of ways, and can often make combat considerably easier.

That said, you’ve minimal tool slots to begin with in Mirage, and deciding which tool to unlock next or which ones are worth enhancing can be troublesome. Here’s some of the best tools in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and how to enhance them.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage best tools

Torch

The torch is unlocked by default in Mirage, and will simply help you to illuminate dark areas.

Throwing Knives

Throwing Knives will also become available to you very quickly in-game. These can be thrown at enemies from a distance, knocking off a chunk of their health. Or, if you’re lucky, knocking them down entirely.

There are various skills in the Skill Tree that will also allow you to retrieve Throwing Knives from deceased targets, and later upgrades can make your knives poison targets!

Blowdart

The Blowdart is a projectile that will put targeted enemies to sleep temporarily. This is ideal for knocking down enemies so that you can assassinate them before they see you, or for simply running past them quickly. I mainly used this alongside my Throwing Knives so I could clear areas out before investigating them.

That said, later upgrades for the Blowdart make it much more powerful. At Tier 3, you can put targets to sleep indefinitely, making assassinations incredibly easy. Alternatively, you can also modify the Blowdart so that it poisons targets, or so that it enrages targets, making them turn on and attack their own allies.

Trap

The Trap device is an explosive that can knock down targets. This is pretty useful for, you know, trapping guards in place so that Basim can go in for the kill. That said, we haven’t actually used it much, or needed to.

However, the Trap has a later upgrade that turns it into a remotely activated device, which can be a lot of fun in combination with the skill that allows you to see the patrol paths of enemies. All Basim needs to do is place the trap, hide, and whistle when an enemy is close by.

Smoke Bomb

The Smoke Bomb is a personal favourite, and makes most mobs of guards rather trivial, especially with later skills unlocked. A Smoke Bomb, in combination with the skill that allows you to quickly assassinate another nearby enemy after a successful assassination, makes short work of many fights.

The Smoke Bomb releases a cloud of smoke that will obscure the vision of enemies. If you’re lucky, you can straight up assassinate any enemies in the smoke that cannot see you. This is especially great for tougher, armored enemies who take multiple hits from behind to actually go down.

Later upgrades for the Smoke Bomb can force enemies in the smoke to forget they’ve seen Basim, making escapes easier, or you can have the smoke damage enemies within it. All in all, the Smoke Bomb is a must-have tool, and perhaps the most useful tool in Mirage (aside from Throwing Knives, which are great fun).

Noisemakers

Noisemakers are small explosive devices that make a whole lot of noise. These are best used to distract guards so that Basim can sneak by unseen. They can also be useful for luring guards away when trying to flee, but more often than not, the guards will be unphased and continue pursuing Basim anyway.

There are later upgrades for the Noisemaker, however, that makes it significantly more useful. For example, one upgrade will turn the device into an explosive capable of damaging targets, and so forth.

How to unlock more tools in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

You’ll unlock another tool slot naturally through quest completion in Mirage. After a short while, you’ll be sent to report back to the Hidden Ones Bureau, and be given the option to choose another tool.

Further tool slots can be unlocked by spending skill points in the Trickster branch of the skill tree. Though, it’s worth noting that if you unlock these tool slot skills, they will not reset if you choose to reset all of your skills.

How to enhance tools in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

To enhance tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, all you need to do is pay a visit to a nearby Hidden Ones Bureau with the right resources. Resources typically include Leather, Components and Steel Ingots, which you’ll find across Baghdad or can purchase from a Trader.

You’ll also receive a small pop-up on your HUD whenever one of your tools has an upgrade available, so you know when it is and isn’t worth paying the Bureau a visit.

