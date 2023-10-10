Assassin’s Creed Mirage Left Behind enigma solution

Throughout Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll come across plenty of strange puzzles and riddles that will hint at a point of interest, and not much else. These are Enigmas, and it’s up to you whether or not you solve them and reap their rewards, which include talismans, outfit dyes, and more.

Hidden across Baghdad, Enigmas will provide clues and hints pointing Basim towards a specific point of interest. They will pique your curiosity and beg to be solved, and the Left Behind enigma is no exception. The issue is that solving such puzzles can be quite tricky… So, here’s the Left Behind enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Left Behind enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you’re on a mission to solve all of the enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will find the Left Behind enigma scroll in Harbiyah.

More specifically, it is located south of the Metal Factory and is found beside a sleeping civilian. The enigma will be marked by a small golden scroll on your world map, but if you’ve already collected it, the golden scroll will instead show as a white cross. Collected enigmas will also appear under the enigmas tab in Basim’s bag, and this is where you can view them.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Left Behind enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Left Behind enigma in Mirage features a poorly-drawn illustration for a clue. Admittedly, it looks as though this was drawn by a child, so I’m not insulting any civilians' artistic skills here, hopefully.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The drawing shows what looks like a small village surrounded by water, with birds flying above, and fish and a cat in the lower right-hand corner.

The picture actually depicts the Abandoned Village, which is found in the wilderness west of Abbasiyah, and marked on the map below.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

So, hop atop your trusty steed and make your way over there. Once you reach the Abandoned Village, you want to go to the area where there is a small dock and plenty of boats. There’ll be some drying racks full of fish here, and surprise, multiple cats napping away nearby.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Don’t get too distracted by the cats just yet. The treasure the enigma has lead you to will be right here, beside the sleepy felines. Interact with it to collect it, and you’ll have bagged yourself the Horned Lion Talisman.

Now, before leaving, make sure to pet those cats.

