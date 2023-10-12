Assassin’s Creed Mirage Find What I Stole enigma solution

Throughout Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will find yourself stumbling into strange riddles and drawings known as enigmas. These small collectables are actually puzzles leading you to treasures such as outfit dyes or talismans, and are well worth seeking out. If not for the treasure, then for the fact they have you exploring areas of Baghdad you might not otherwise see!

The Find What I Stole enigma is a letter from someone who has clearly been caught stealing, but now they wish for someone else to seek out their treasure on their behalf. So, let’s get going! Here’s the Find What I Stole enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Find What I Stole enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Find What I Stole enigma is found in the Shari’ area in Harbiyah. It is directly next to Qutrabbul Gate, which is near the stables.

Here's where you'll find the Find What I Stole enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The scroll can be found in some bushes beside the river here, just before the bridge. Use Eagle Vision to help you find it!

When you’re nearby, the enigma will appear as a golden scroll icon on your HUD and world map. If you have already collected it, it’ll instead appear as a white cross. You can view collected and unsolved enigmas from Basim’s bag in your inventory.

Find What I Stole enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With the Find What I Stole enigma acquired, let’s take a look at where it suggests we can find our treasure.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

“Search the soap boilers… and from the heights, look for the colorful fabrics!” is the best clue we have to go off, considering there’s only one area matching that description: the Soap Boiler’s district.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

As the enigma suggests, head to the Soap Boiler’s District which is found near Damascus Gate, just outside of the Administrative District.

Look at the colourful marquees; this is what the letter speaks of. Go and explore beneath them. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

From a height, take a look around for some “colourful fabrics”, shown below. You’ll find your treasure in a small gazebo beneath these colorful marquees.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Head inside the gazebo and retrieve your treasure, which will be the Black Zanj Uprising outfit dye, perfect for adorning your Zanj Uprising outfit with!

For more on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, take a look at where to find all outfits, and how to upgrade your outfits while you’re at it.