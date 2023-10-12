If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Find What I Stole enigma solution

Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure, after all.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Throughout Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will find yourself stumbling into strange riddles and drawings known as enigmas. These small collectables are actually puzzles leading you to treasures such as outfit dyes or talismans, and are well worth seeking out. If not for the treasure, then for the fact they have you exploring areas of Baghdad you might not otherwise see!

The Find What I Stole enigma is a letter from someone who has clearly been caught stealing, but now they wish for someone else to seek out their treasure on their behalf. So, let’s get going! Here’s the Find What I Stole enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Find What I Stole enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Find What I Stole enigma is found in the Shari’ area in Harbiyah. It is directly next to Qutrabbul Gate, which is near the stables.

The location of the Find What I Stole enigma marked on the world map in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Here's where you'll find the Find What I Stole enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The scroll can be found in some bushes beside the river here, just before the bridge. Use Eagle Vision to help you find it!

When you’re nearby, the enigma will appear as a golden scroll icon on your HUD and world map. If you have already collected it, it’ll instead appear as a white cross. You can view collected and unsolved enigmas from Basim’s bag in your inventory.

Find What I Stole enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With the Find What I Stole enigma acquired, let’s take a look at where it suggests we can find our treasure.

A letter - the Find What I Stole enigma clue - is shown in Basim's inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

“Search the soap boilers… and from the heights, look for the colorful fabrics!” is the best clue we have to go off, considering there’s only one area matching that description: the Soap Boiler’s district.

A map showing where to find an enigma treasure in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

As the enigma suggests, head to the Soap Boiler’s District which is found near Damascus Gate, just outside of the Administrative District.

Basim stands atop a dome building looking at some colourful canopies in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Look at the colourful marquees; this is what the letter speaks of. Go and explore beneath them. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

From a height, take a look around for some “colourful fabrics”, shown below. You’ll find your treasure in a small gazebo beneath these colorful marquees.

Basim looks inside a small gazebo with a treasure inside of it in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Head inside the gazebo and retrieve your treasure, which will be the Black Zanj Uprising outfit dye, perfect for adorning your Zanj Uprising outfit with!

For more on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, take a look at where to find all outfits, and how to upgrade your outfits while you’re at it.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch