Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender enigma solution

Don’t let Assassin’s Creed Mirage fool you with its short story length. There’s still lots to see, do, and collect across 9th Century Baghdad outside of assassinating members of the Order. When you’re not collecting Mysterious Shards or retrieving Darvis’ Artifacts, you might find yourself puzzling over enigmas.

Enigmas are riddles you’ll uncover across Mirage that will ultimately lead you to treasure, if you can solve them. Enigmas like the Surrender enigma will also have you exploring parts of Mirage’s Baghdad you might not typically visit, so they’re well worth seeking out. For those who need a helping hand, here’s the Surrender enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Surrender enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you’re trying to locate all of the enigmas across Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Surrender enigma is found in the Wilderness that surrounds Abbasiyah and Harbiyah.

It isn’t too deep into the Wilderness, however, and is found in the Tomb of Zubaydah graveyard near a river that borders Harbiyah and flows through Abbasiyah. We’ve marked its location on the map below.

There’ll be a lot of graves to explore here, but Eagle Vision will point out exactly which grave has the enigma scroll sat upon it. If you haven’t yet collected this Enigma, it’ll also appear as a golden scroll on your world map and HUD. If you’ve retrieved it already, it’ll instead appear as a white cross on your world map.

Once you’ve picked it up, head into your inventory and open up Basim’s bag to take a closer look at what the enigma reveals.

Surrender enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Surrender enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a short letter addressed to Asif, from someone known as ‘D’. The main clue within the letter is “I drop my rebel blade and leave what’s left of my life north of the oasis in the village of my birth.”

Now, if you’ve completed The Calling quest and/or played around with Mysterious Shards in Mirage, you should have a good idea of which ‘oasis’ this letter is referring to. If not, it’s a small lake in the Wilderness north of Harbiyah.

If you’ve done any more exploring than that, you might already know that there is a small village called Ukbara north of this oasis, and this is where we’ll find our reward.

From where you found the Surrender enigma, you want to grab a horse and make your way north through the Wilderness, past the oasis, to the very top right corner of the map, shown below.

Once you arrive at the small village, you’ll find that a good portion of it is submerged in the surrounding water, but there’s still plenty of people around. Don’t forget to complete the Tale of Baghdad here when you get a chance!

Make your way to the northmost point of the town, where you’ll see the majority of the submerged buildings. There’ll be the top of a building with a dome visible. It’ll almost be fully submerged, but one part of its rooftop will still be accessible, with a vase, basket, and stool atop it.

Go over to the building, and here, you’ll find the treasure we came looking for by the basket and stool: a Rebel’s Talisman.

