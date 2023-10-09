As Assassin’s Creed Mirage slowly, but surely, nears its conclusion, you’ll find yourself trying to track down perfume seller, Qabiha. Except, we’ve since unveiled that she’s a lot more than just the creator of highly sought after scents, and has some grand plans for herself as part of the Order of the Ancients.

While in pursuit of Qabiha, you’ll find yourself with a bag full of books and a strange book puzzle to solve in her library. The answer isn’t the most straight-forward, and considering this is one of very few puzzles in Mirage, it can take a while to wrap your head around. For those who need a helping hand, here’s the book puzzle solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage book puzzle solution

Once you reach the library area of Qabiha’s abode in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, make your way upstairs to the balcony. Here, you’ll find four strange podiums to place some books on, but there’s little direction as to which books go on which podiums.

Well, the answers actually lie in a poem written by Arib, which is found on a small table on the lower floor of the room. This table is just before the staircase leading up to the balcony.

‘Ocean, Desert, Cobra, Dove’ is a short poem, and while you can recite it when interacting with the podiums to remind you of its contents, it’s only the poem’s title that we actually require.

Each keyword in the title has a corresponding theme, and with a little creativity, that theme can be associated with a colour. For example, Ocean corresponds with the blue book, Desert with the yellow book, Cobra with the black book, and the Dove with the white book.

Now, it’s time to place these books on their respective podiums. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

So, now we know which word is associated with each book, what order should we place the books on the podiums in?

Well, if you start from the podium closest to the stairs, the placement of the books is in the same order as the poem’s title. The first book, closest to the stairs, should be the blue book. From that point onwards, place the yellow book, black book, and then the white book.

Enter the newly-revealed room and go down the ladder. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Once the books have been placed in the correct order, a bookshelf on the lower floor will move and reveal a room behind it. Head on in and take the ladder down to Qabiha’s secret chamber.

For more on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, take a look at where to find all outfits, and how to get your hands on more Favor Tokens.