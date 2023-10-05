Ali ibn Muhammed has vanished in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and your investigation has finally led you to the Damascus Gate Prison. It’s believed that the Order is behind his disappearance, and that they’re keeping him captive within the prison walls.

So, now it's Basim’s job to scout out the prison and find a way inside. Once he’s in, his main priority is finding Ali ibn Muhammed and freeing him. So you can release the rebel leader without further delay, here’s how to liberate Ali ibn Muhammed in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

How to 'Liberate Ali ibn Muhammed' in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assuming you’ve found where Damascus Gate Prison is located and spoken with Fuladh there, it will now be your job to scout out how to enter the prison unscathed.

Well, fortunately for Basim, Beshi previously gave him a Power Token to use, and we recommend using that here. You can now use Enkidu to scout out various opportunities for entering the prison.

Along the right side of the Damascus Gate Prison is a group of mercenaries who you can bribe to fight the prison guards in exchange for the Power Token.

Out the front of the prison, however, is a group of merchants we can bribe using a Merchant Token to allow us to blend in with them and thus, enter the prison.

We decided to take the help of the mercenaries, in this instance. If you, for some reason, don’t have any Khidmah Tokens to use right now, you can get some quickly via pick-pocketing civilians.

The mercenaries will attack the guards so that you can enter the prison. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The mercenaries will immediately head inside the prison and launch an attack on the guards. Follow them, and while the guards' attention is on fighting the mercenaries, you can run straight past the fight and into the interior of the prison.

Now, we need to track down where Ali is. Navigating the inside of the Damascus Gate Prison can be quite confusing, but there will be small orange arrows that appear gradually leading you to closer to Ali’s location. Follow these, quietly assassinating any guards along the way.

Remember that you can whistle to lure guards into quiet corners and so forth, so that you’re killing them out of sight of civilians and other guards.

Speak with the civilian and then clamber up the ledge above him. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

You should eventually reach a small room with an injured civilian being taunted by a guard. He’ll poorly explain that Ali is ‘beneath us’. Jump up to the ledge that is above the civilian and continue in this direction.

In the next room, the staircase leading to Ali’s holding cell will show up as a small orange marker on your HUD. From here, we want to deal with the guards and go into a small stairwell straight ahead.

Rather than go down the stairwell, jump across the beams in the top of it to reach the next room. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

There’ll be wooden beams here, and a locked door at the bottom. Jump across the wooden beams and go through the opening above the locked door.

Assassinate the guard and free Ali. You can whistle to get the guards attention. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

This will take us straight into the room with the staircase. Kill the guards and go down the staircase until you reach Ali. Kill the guard watching him, and Basim will then free him.

After finding and freeing Ali, who is less than pleased, your business is not yet finished. He wants to track down and infiltrate the Guard’s Quarters before leaving. Escort him there, and when he’s done, you can finally escape the prison.

