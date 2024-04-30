Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero roster explodes: New trailer showcases master-apprentice battles and more character reveals

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero pits masters and apprentices together as more characters are revealed.

Sparking Zero, developed by Spike Chunsoft for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, marks the comeback of the Budokai Tenkaichi franchise after more than 15 years.

The below 10 characters join the ever-expanding roster that now has 61 characters announced:

Gohan (Kid)

Gohan (Adult)

Gohan (Future)

Gohan (Future), Super Saiyan

Trunks (Sword)

Trunks (Sword), Super Saiyan

Videl

Beerus

Whis

Master Roshi

Prepare for each character’s signature powers and Ki abilities to be showcased in detail with damage capable of destroying entire parts of the arena. Expect authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

Featuring single-player and online multiplayer, you will engage in high-speed 3D battles when stepping into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your attacks, the environment will respond with realism as you leave a trail of destruction in your wake.

The first entry in the series since 2007’s Budokai Tenkaichi 3 on PlayStation 2, the game promises to stay true to both the anime and video game series.