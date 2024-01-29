So far, Goku and Vegeta alone make up 24 slots of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s roster

Bandai Namco has revealed some of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's base roster, and a whole lot of it is just Goku and Vegeta.

Last year, after fans have been clamouring for a new entry for years, it was announced that the Budokai Tenkaichi series of fighting games were finally coming back. Now under a new name, Sparking! Zero, which is closer to the original Japanese name, many have obviously been wondering what the roster will look like. The Budokai Tenkaichi line of games famously have quite a large roster, with the third entry featuring as many as 162 characters (if you're including different forms). Earlier today, Bandai Namco gave us a look at some of the characters that will be available when the game launches, 24 of which are literally just Goku and Vegeta.

Seriously, the announcement even notes that "the first 24 characters of the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero roster are officially revealed," before just listing out characters like Goku (Z - Early), Goku (Z - Mid), Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan, it goes on and on. I'm not even sure why Bandai are saying just 24 have been revealed, there's even a picture showing off other characters like Majin Buu, Trunks, Jiren, and Broly, but hey, I guess it is funnier to say "here's the first 24 characters, they're all Goku and Vegeta."

To be honest, this is exactly what I wanted from a Budokai Tenkaichi sequel. I loved being able to pick from so many different characters as a kid, so this is hitting right in the nostalgia. On top of that, it just means that Dragon Ball games will continue to fail to beat the allegations that every character is just Goku.

There's still no release date for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero just yet, but when it does release it'll be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.