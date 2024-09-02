October is a big month for Dragon Ball, as the newest anime Daima is dropping the same day as the highly-anticipated Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball Daima finally has a release date, and it sounds like fans of the series are in for a good October.

It's generally always a pretty good time to be a Dragon Ball fan, but October 11 in particular is going to be a very good day to be one. It was already known that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the return of the fan favourite Budokai series, was set to launch that day, but as reported by Mantan Web, Dragon Ball Daima, the newest anime based on the classic franchise, is coming October 11 too. It'll be airing on Fuji Television at 11:40pm JST, which obviously isn't much help for the international audience, but it's still good to know that it'll be airing in just over a month's time.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Yuichi Nakajima, head of programming at Fuji TV, also shared that "all the episodes [of Dragon Ball Daima] are ready" for broadcast (thanks, Crunchyroll). What hasn't been confirmed is where the series will be airing outside of Japan - so far none of the usual streaming services have announced that they've picked up the anime, including the heavy hitters like Crunchyroll and Netflix, so hopefully it won't be too long until the rest of us get to check out Daima as well.

We do at least know Sparking! Zero will be out internationally October 11, with our own Connor going hands on with the game a couple months again feeling very impressed and excited by it.

This new anime was first announced earlier this year, and looks to be bringing things back to basics a touch, as Goku and co have been shrunk down to size, with everyone's favourite Saiyan once again using his power pole. Series creator Akira Toriyama was heavily involved with the series, but sadly died earlier this year.