Dragon Ball Z's best game series is making a comeback

If you think there aren't enough Dragon Ball games in the world, good news, as Bandai Namco just revealed a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game.

It's been years since we've last had an entry in this particular line of Dragon Ball games, but yesterday, Bandai Namco teased that a new Budokai Tenkaichi game is in the works. If you have taste, you obviously know these are some of the best games based on the classic manga around, but there hasn't been a new entry since 2011. While the teaser, which you can check out below, is quite short, and doesn't explicitly state if it will be Budokai Tenkaichi 4 or something else, it will give you a good dose of nostalgia.

The trailer shows all of the original games playing on an old chunky CRT, and damn, if seeing that didn't bring back some lovely childhood memories of mine. Obviously you can see that Super Saiyan Blue (I'm not writing the whole thing out) will be featured, showing Goku specifically transforming into his souped-up state. Transforming was easily one of the best features, so even if the teaser is quite short it's nice to see them return in such a bombastic way.

One of the other best parts of the games were just how stacked they were with different characters to play as. The third game had 98 different characters to play as, making up a total of 161 forms. It was the perfect series for living out your Dragon Ball fan fiction, which I definitely didn't do, and I'm definitely not mentioning that because it's what I did.

With such a short teaser there wasn't even a release window included, so we'll all just have to wait and see when it releases. Though it's almost guaranteed to release on new-gen consoles at the very least.