Assassin's Creed Nexus, Bulletstorm, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, more coming to VR headsets

Various new VR titles have been announced, and each franchise should be familiar to you.

These titles are Assassin's Creed Nexus, Bulletstorm, The 7th Guest, Vampire: The Masquarade - Justice, and PowerWash Simulator.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

Many of the games were announced yesterday alongside the new Meta Quest 3 VR headset from the company formerly known as Facebook. The new headset will set you back $500/£500 for the 128GB version, which is higher than the current Quest 2, but the latter will drop another $100/£100 next week on June 4 - if you would rather go that route. Quest 3 will launch in the fall.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, the long-in-development title with Facebook/Oculus, is coming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3 later this holiday season.

Ubisoft didn't provide any additional information, instead stating it will save all pertinent information for its Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.

People Can Fly announced yesterday that it was bringing Bulletstorm to VR, and it will be made available for PC headsets, PS VR2, and Quest.

While full details will be shared later, the gunplay promises to be a natural fit for VR, and the electric leash will be a "joy to use with motion controls."

A reimagining of the 1993-released interactive movie puzzle adventure game The 7th Guest is also coming to VR. Slated for release later this year on PC headsets, PS VR2, and Quest 3, in the game, six guests are welcomed to a mansion where something sinister is at play.

Its wealthy inhabitant, the reclusive toymaker Henry Stauf, hides in the shadows, and there is a dark power here, shrouded in mysteries. Who is the 7th Guest? What does Henry want with them? And who will live to tell the tale?

As you explore the creepy mansion, puzzles will become increasingly challenging, dangers are around every corner, and every shadow, creak, and light flicker adds to the tension.

During gameplay, you will unlock new rooms and uncover hidden secrets, all while trying to keep your wits.

Another interesting title announced yesterday was Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice. In it, you play as a vampire after mortal and your own kind.

In it, you play Justice, a vampire of the Banu Haqim clan. With your sire murdered and a special relic stolen, you set out to discover what happened. To do this, you will travel to the home of the death-worshiping Hecata vampires in search of answers.

Fiercely devoted to upholding their moral code, the Banu Haqim are known for enforcing laws, handling threats, and punishing transgressors. Use your vampiric Disciplines to hunt and remain hidden from society's gaze while you work to track down the culprits.

Set in a dark and mysterious version of Venice, the game features a narrative with several side missions and dialogue options. While playing through it, you will also improve your abilities to become a powerful vampire.

It's out later this year and is coming to Quest 2, Quest 3, and PS VR2.