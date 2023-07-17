You can play the next big Assassin's Creed sooner than you’d think

It turns out the next Assassin's Creed you'll be able to play is actually Jade, as the mobile title is getting a closed beta next month.

Ubisoft announced today that the Level Infinite developed Assassin's Creed Jade will be getting a global closed beta on both Android and iOS starting August 3, just over a couple of weeks away. If you're interested in trying out the upcoming game, you can sign up to take part in the closed beta on the game's official website. There's no word on whether everyone who signs up will get accepted, but it being a closed beta does imply that not everyone will get in.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade's Cinematic World Premiere trailer.

Assassin's Creed Jade was first revealed last September as part of a suit of Assassin's Creed reveals. It's notable on two counts, the first being that it will be the first time the games will visit China in an open world setting specifically, and the other being that it will be the first time a fully open world Assassin's Creed will be released on mobile devices. Some footage did leak last year and it certainly looks like a full Assassin's Creed experience, but we'll all know more once players start to get their hands on the game.

"Explore the path of Xia in Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, set in the third century BC, during the time of one of the first unified dynasties in China," a press release describes the game. "From the Great Wall outside the empire's borders to the imperial capital of Xianyang, journey through a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. Defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities, and facing new challenges."

The closed beta will be a good way to keep you occupied while you wait for Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is out this October. We got a look at the game in action in a lengthy gameplay showcase last month, which is certainly looking like a return to its roots.