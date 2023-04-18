Resident Evil 2 and 3 missing ray tracing options will be addressed in future update

In a recent update to the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, the ray tracing options for the Steam versions of the games were quietly removed.

Haven't had a chance to check out Resident Evil 4 Remake yet? Here's the launch trailer.

This led to plenty of players being confused as to why the options were suddenly gone. Capcom did not comment, at the time, on why ray tracing had been removed from both games. This led players to obviously theorise that some sort of bug had occurred, or mistake had been made, considering the console versions of the game retained the option.

Today, Capcom tweeted via the Resident Evil Twitter account to let players know it is aware of the issue, and that it’ll be addressed in a future update. The developer did not share why the issue had occurred, but has at least confirmed that ray tracing options - as well as a missing 3D Audio Option - will be addressed soon.

We're aware of an ongoing issue with the raytracing option not appearing in the graphics menu and presets. We'll have this addressed in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/hGkOey65mQ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 18, 2023

Those in the tweets replies don’t seem to care, however, with many echoing the same sentiment: where are Ada Wong and Albert Wesker? This is in reference to the Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries mode, which launched earlier this month without the two iconic characters, leaving some fans disappointed.

There is one thing we can all be in agreement about, though, and that’s that Resident Evil 4 Remake itself is fantastic. If you’re sat around waiting for the ray tracing options to be added to Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes on Steam again, then now’s a better time than ever to give RE4 a solid chance. I promise it’s worth it!