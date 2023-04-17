Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake's raytracing options are gone, but Capcom hasn't said why

In a recent update for the remakes of both Resident Evil 2 and 3, Capcom has removed raytracing options for the games, but no one's quite sure why.

Last week players noticed that the most recent update for the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes took out any options related to raytracing in the PC versions of the game, without an explanation for doing so. This was pointed out by Reddit user pmc64 on the pcgaming subreddit, who noted that both games are "still DirectX 12," but the options are now missing, alongside the Dolby Atmos for headphones setting in Resident Evil 3 specifically.

No one knows why raytracing options have been removed from both games, and Capcom hasn't provided a comment on the matter. It could be that some kind of bug has arisen, but it's not exactly common to remove a feature that many PC gamers opt for so unceremoniously like that. Players have been speculating the reasoning behind the removal, some believing that it could just be a mistake, others noting that the console versions still have their raytracing options. We'll just have to wait and see if Capcom says anything on the matter, or if it just as quietly adds them back in.

Obviously the main Resident Evil that's been on everyone's minds at the minute is the recent release of Resident Evil 4 Remake. VG247's review of the game gave it a full five stars, with Kelsey writing, "The continuing string of successful Resident Evil Remakes makes me hopeful for the future, too. I’ve made it very clear over time that I am not the biggest fan of Resident Evil 5 or 6, however, this Remake – and seeing all the intricate detail entwined into the remake of this timeless classic without losing its magic – has me more open-minded for what’s coming next."

It's also been selling incredibly well too - though things have been ever so slightly soured by Capcom offering up pointless microtransactions.