Good news, the 90s version of the original Resident Evil is now easily grabbable on modern PCs, with 2 and 3 set to follow soon

If you've been intching to play the original 90s version of the game that kicked off the Resident Evil series by introducing us all to just how funny it can be to have a live-action intro that's so stuck in that decade it might as well be listening to Aqua's Barbie Girl while playing pick-up ball with prime Michael Jordan, you're in luck.

The PC port of original Resi from 1996, long something that that's been tough to get ahold of in a format that allows you to easily play it on a modern PC, with it not being on Steam. Now though, it's been brought back, by Capcom and a storefront that specialises in, well, good old games.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can find this original PC version of Resident Evil on GOG.com as of today, with it being available for £8.99 / $9.99. While it has been updated to to ensure it works properly with the Windows 10 and 11 that a lot of today's PCs use, unless you're a clever clogs that prefers something like Linux, the tweaks that GOG's made are designed to be pretty light - i.e you're not getting a remake that switches up the original experience too much.

So, the tweaks are limited to stuff like adding new rendering options, improving the timing of the cutscenes, and full support for modern controllers, such as any PlayStation and Xbox ones you might have on standy for stuff that you don't like to use mouse and keyboard for.

The game that defined the survival horror genre returns – uncut, compatible with modern machines, and scarier than ever...



Resident Evil is now available on GOG: https://t.co/CQehBj9GqQ



Own a piece of history and play it offline today!@RE_Games @CapcomUSA_ pic.twitter.com/4fwQKM688l — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) June 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If that's not enough, you'll also be able to grab the original PC versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3 through the store by the end of 2024, with a bundle featuring all three already being available fore pre-purchase if you're so inclined, and have £20.99/$24.99 to spare.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you finish the first Resi in double quick time, GOG's also the uploaded iconic live-action intro from it to YouTube, so you can watch it every day until two and three drop. It's just under four minutes long as you can see above, so by my maths, you could fit it in about 15 times in a hour if you want to go back-to-back. That's 360 times if you were to watch it for 24 hours straight. I know I will be.

Are you planning to play the original Resi on PC now that GOG's made it easily grabbable? Let us know below!