Capcom locks in the Nintendo Switch port release dates for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7

Capcom has finally announced the release dates for the Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 Nintendo Switch ports, and they'll be here just in time for the holiday season.

We already knew that the Nintendo Switch version of Resident Evil Village would be coming next week, October 28, but dates hadn't yet been locked in for the other Resi titles coming to the platform. As part of this week's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom confirmed that we'll be able to play Resident Evil 2 on Switch November 11, Resident Evil 3 is arriving November 18, and Resident Evil 7 is coming a month later on December 16.

It should be noted that like many intensive games, these particular ports will be cloud only, so make sure you have a good internet connection before you think about picking up these particular titles.

With the Switch ports officially having dates now, Resi fans have quite a bit to look forward to. The conclusion to the Winter's storyline arrives with the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, which most prominently includes the Shadows of Rose story expansion. On this outing you'll play as Rose, who you probably remember best as a baby, as the story follows her journey 16 years after the events of the base game.

The Mercenaries Additional Orders also arrives October 28, building upon the mode reintroduced in Village, which looks to add news stages and classic characters like Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favourite giant woman (who's actually a bit smaller in Mercenaries), Alcina Dimitrescu.

Of course, possibly most exciting of all, is the remake of Resident Evil 4, featuring renowned hot-boy Leon Kennedy. Fans might be happy to hear that the attaché case storage hasn't been messed with, so you'll still have to be careful with your storage management, otherwise you might end up with a dead Kennedy.