Resident Evil Village DLC Winter's Expansion arrives with third-person mode, Mercenaries updates, and Re:Verse

Resident Evil Village is undoubtedly one of the best horror games in recent years. I'd argue that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard comes second to it, but I'm a bit of a Resi Evil fangirl. Hailing in over 6.1 million sales worldwide, and a Game of the Year win at the 2021 Steam Awards, it's safe to say that Village has gone down a treat since its release.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition was unveiled at the Capcom Showcase.

So, when the Capcom showcase last night soon turned into the Resident Evil showcase, I wasn't disappointed. There have been ongoing demands for Resident Evil Village DLC, and if you didn't get a chance to tune in last night, I've got some great news for you. It's finally happening.

Resident Evil Village will be in receipt of its first DLC, the Winters' Expansion, on October 28, 2022. A bundle with both the game and the DLC will be made available, and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will go on sale the same day as the DLC.

The expansion will include Shadows of Rose at its forefront, an additional story to embark on. We're all familiar with baby Rose and this tale will oversee her journey 16 years after the original events of Resident Evil Village unfolded.

Rose looks a little different in this DLC than she did in Resident Evil Village...

Capcom set up Rose' story for us, as follows: "Rosemary Winters, Ethan’s beloved daughter, has grown up and is now struggling with terrifying powers. In search of a way to break free from her curse, Rose enters the consciousness of the Megamycete.

"Rose’s journey takes her to a mysterious realm where memories of the past return to create a warped and twisted world of nightmares."

Capcom were kind enough to give us a brief glimpse at Shadows of Rose, too, which will be in third-person.

Rosemary Winters has her father's fighting spirit, by the looks of things.

The expansion is more than just an additional campaign for players to embark on, but introduces a couple of extra features too. This includes a third-person mode which will allow players to play the whole game from a third-person perspective, much like Resident Evil 1 and 2, if they so desire.

You can now play Resident Evil Village in third-person.

On top of this, The Mercenaries Additional Orders will be introduced to the game. If you're not familiar, Mercenaries Mode is a mini game of sorts in many Resident Evil games. While the premise behind it differs between games, one thing remains simple and the same: kill all enemies as quickly as possible.

We didn't see The Mercenaries make its way to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, but it did make a return with Resident Evil Village. The Additional Orders update will introduce new stages to the mode, as well as new characters to play as. These include Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and Alcina Dimitrescu herself. Who doesn't want to try out towering over their enemies as Lady D herself?

Finally, Resident Evil Re:Verse, the RE multiplayer experience, is also due to launch on October 28, and will be free to all owners of Resident Evil Village. It'll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.