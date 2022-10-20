Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn't mess with the attaché case storage inventory

If you’re a fan of Resident Evil 4, it’s very likely that you’re also a fan of the attaché case storage. Finding the most convenient way to shove your items all into one case may not be everyone’s favourite pastime, but reorganising Leon or Ada’s storage was definitely a strangely satisfying time for many.

Alex and I had a chat about the Resident Evil 4 Remake so far, and where our expectations are sitting.

In fact, the attaché case item storage was such a hit, that someone made their own spin-off game of it. Save Room - Organisation Puzzle quite literally took Resident Evil 4’s attaché case, and even some of the items you’d typically expect to find inside, and made it a game of its own.

The goal of the game is to fit all the items in your attaché case each level, and if you’ve spent any time at all with Resident Evil 4, this will be almost natural to you. That said, a game solely spent reorganising your inventory isn’t exactly a great one, but it goes to show just how appreciated Resident Evil 4’s attaché case really is.

It looks just as good as the original, what do you think?

Recently, I was able to spend some time playing the beginning of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and was left really impressed by the direction it appears to be going in. Off the bat, there were a few things I needed to know; how has combat changed? Does Leon still say “bingo?” And just how terrifying does the chainsaw man look now?

Amongst these questions I looked to have answered, I was also wondering about how the inventory would look. Would we still have the attaché case, giving me yet another reason to waste time rotating ammo into slots and doing anything but playing the actual game?

The attaché case does, in fact, live on. By the looks of things, it remains relatively unscathed too. This was one of the small touches that Resident Evil Village could’ve included once more, but didn’t. While Village's inventory space was still reminiscent of the attaché case, it still remains no match for the Resident Evil 4 inventory.

The only question that does remain unanswered regarding the attaché case is going about upgrading it. During my time with the remake, I sadly didn’t get to meet the illusive Merchant and see what wares he has to offer, like a case upgrade. So now, we must wait and see if our attaché case organisation desires are fully met, however, I suspect the Merchant will be involved still. Why wouldn't he?