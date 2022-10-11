Resident Evil Village’s Lady D has been shrunk down for Mercenaries

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is set to release in just a few weeks on October 8, alongside the Winter's Expansion. With their release, many of us will be headed back to Village once more to see what Rose Winters is capable of in the Shadows of Rose DLC, or to go and fight hordes in Mercenaries.

In an interview with Polygon, game director Kento Kinoshita had plenty to say about Mercenaries, including exactly what it might feel like finally playing as every Resident Evil fan's favourite vampire, Lady Dimitrescu.

Mercenaries will feature the playable debut of both Lady D and Karl Heisenberg, and when asked about adapting new characters for the game mode, Kinoshita shared, “When adapting them for The Mercenaries, we made a conscious effort to give each one their own distinct feel. Chris is a hybrid character that combines long-range attacks (firearms) with close-combat (fists). Meanwhile, Heisenberg wields magnetic force to unleash close-range assaults.”

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

“Finally, Lady Dimitrescu makes use of her large stature to perform devastating strikes that feel immensely powerful,” Kinoshita concludes. That said, how tall is Lady D in Mercenaries? Fortunately, Polygon asked the question we all wanted answers to. Are we going to be able to stand over our enemies, intimidating them?

“Lady Dimitrescu’s height brought up a lot of challenges during development, but in the end we were able to implement her with a giant stature, taller than any of the other characters,” says Kinoshita. “For The Mercenaries, it’s necessary that the player can control their character easily, and to make that possible we did adjust her height to a little under nine feet tall. At that height, the player just barely avoids bumping into the ceiling.”

When it comes to adapting Lady D, Polygon also queried what elements from the fan response did the team wish to include in her appearance and abilities. “Even though we knew it would be difficult to implement such a tall stature, we decided it was too important not to,” shares Kinoshita. “lso, we were able to express the two sides of her — the calm, dignified side, and the excitable, deranged side — with the Thrill Gauge system. Her three daughters were received very well by fans too, so we decided to include them as one of Lady Dimitrescu’s actions.”

It’s safe to say that fans of Lady D will certainly be in receipt of what they want in a playable version of the vampire antagonist, and I certainly look forward to stepping into her shoes.