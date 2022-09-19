Resident Evil Village's Shadows of Rose DLC will be the last to focus on the Winters family

Capcom has said that the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC will be the last bit of story focused on the Winters family.

Not sure if there's anyone that is particularly passionate about Ethan Winters and his family compared to other classic characters in the Resi series like cutie Leon, but for those out there that might want to know, the upcoming Shadows of Rose DLC will be the last to be all about the Winters family.

In an interview with IGN Japan at Tokyo Game Show, director Kento Kinoshita said Capcom is "creating the Shadows of Rose story to conclude the Winters family saga." So essentially, expect some fresh faces in future entries, or at least to see older characters return as protagonists.

According to IGN, when asked about what fans can expect for the future of the series, producer Masachika Kawata simply laughed saying they could "absolutely not" share any plans the studio currently has.

At least we do know what's coming in the near future, as Capcom did show off the upcoming Resi 8 DLC at TGS. In Shadows of Rose, you play as Ethan's daughter Rose 16 years after the events of the main game, where she's looking for a cure for her powers.

The base game will also be getting a third-person camera update, so you can finally see Ethan from a whole new, but still familiar perspective.

While there were no big announcements for it, Capcom also announced that the Resident Evil 4 remake will also be coming to PS4, though nothing announced for Xbox One owners.

The Resi 4 remake was announced earlier this year, and is currently set to release March 24, 2023, which isn't too far away now. It also apparently features PSVR2 support, though the headset itself doesn't have a release date yet so who knows if you'll be able to play it in VR at launch, especially considering PSVR games won't work on the VR2.