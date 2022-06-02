Resident Evil 4 remake comes to PS5 in 2023

Capcom has announced the long-rumored Resident Evil 4 remake for a 2023 release.

The remake of the 2005 game is being developed to achieve "state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023. But don't worry: the remake will preserve the essence of the original while also providing a fresh feel.

Capcom is doing this by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics, and updating the controls to a modern standard.

If you have never played it before, it takes place six years after the disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy has been recruited to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president.

Tracking her to a secluded European village, he finds out rather quickly something is terribly wrong with the villagers.

Resident Evil 4 is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023.