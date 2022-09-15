Resident Evil Village DLC Shadows of Rose and the Winters' Expansion shown off at TGS

Resident Evil Village players will soon be able to partake in the Winters’ Expansion when it arrives on October 28.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, a bundle of the core game and the Winters’ Expansion, releases the same day.

To get the 6.5 million of you who've bought the game pumped for the expansion, new footage of the DLC premiered at Tokyo Game Show, and it showcases Ethan Winters’ new animations in Third Person Mode. The video also delved into the mind of the Megamycete, providing a fresh look at Shadows of Rose.

In this new story set 16 years after the main game, Rose Winters searches for a cure for her powers. However, she must use them to survive her encounters with the Face Eaters. Roses's abilities allow her to stun enemies long enough to elude them or target their weak points.

You also get a glimpse of the new Mercenaries Additional Orders characters in action, including Lady Dimitrescu summoning insect swarms. Additional Orders will also include Chris Redfield and Karl Heisenberg as well as new stages.

It was also announced today that Resident Evil Village is now available for Mac users.

And finally, Capcom announced it would host a Resident Evil Showcase in October where it would talk about more about Resident Evil 4 Remake for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.