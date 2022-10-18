If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil Showcase announced for this Thursday

It’s set to feature Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4.
News by Kelsey Raynor
Leon S. Kennedy, in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

It’s safe to say that horror fans are in for a feast this week. Not only did Konami announce a Silent Hill Transmission for Wednesday, 19 October, but Capcom have now also stepped up and revealed that a Resident Evil Showcase will happen the following day, 20 October.

Catch the super brief teaser trailer for the showcase here.

Announced via the Resident Evil Twitter, Capcom has said that the showcase will feature Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4. The latter being the game that every Resident Evil fan can’t wait for.

The showcase can be watched on the Resident Evil Twitch channel and will begin at 3pm PDT. So, that’s also 6PM ET / 5PM CT / 11PM BST. Needless to say that I won’t be getting many early nights this week, but it’ll be worth it (I hope).

Aside from the mention of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, we haven’t been privy to any specifics or clues as to what to expect. That said, I think most of us are all hoping for some more Resident Evil 4 Remake footage, or even a further glimpse at the Shadows of Rose DLC for Village. Only time will tell.

As for how long the stream could run on for, don’t fret too much if you’re anxious to get to bed, like I am. Capcom typically keeps its showcases on the shorter side, rarely exceeding the thirty-minute mark.

The Showcase also comes at the perfect time, and not just because it’s the day after the Silent Hill Transmission. Resident Evil Village Gold Edition launches next week on October 28, and this is certainly one way to get fans excited for whatever grisly adventure Rose Winters ends up on.

