Konami reveals that Silent Hill is making a comeback, more information coming on Wednesday

The past few years have been torture for any Silent Hill fan. We’ve experienced rumour after rumour, leak after leak, and still haven’t heard so much as a whisper from Konami. It had got to the point where many fans desperately hoped for a new instalment in the pivotal horror series, but many had accepted it might never happen. Instead, we've been left trying - and struggling - to replay some of the best horror games of all time since.

It’s been an entire decade since the last full Silent Hill game, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, and seven years since we were all elated over P.T., before then being scorned by the cancellation of Silent Hills. Needless to say, the journey of being a Silent Hill fan is a rather rocky one.

Well, Konami are full of surprises, it seems. Last night, the official Silent Hill Twitter account shared, “In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM PDT.” Yeah, Konami. I’ve been having restless dreams about that town since I was a child; why do you think most of us can’t wait to go back?

For reference, that's 2PM PDT / 10PM BST / 5PM ET / 4PM CT this Wednesday, October 19.

The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

The announcement was then retweeted by Masahiro Ito, who has frequently been an art director and monster designer across the Silent Hill series. Most notably, he created Pyramid Head; who he later said he hated his creation. Ito didn’t give a reason as to why, but many fans concluded it was due to the fact that enemies like Pyramid Head were meant to be exclusive to the game they’re in. And, well, he ended up in a bunch of other Silent Hill titles, too. He's also been pretty vocal about how tired he is of handling fans misconceptions of the game.

This is no confirmation whether Ito is involved; he’s simply supporting the series he helped to create. That said, if Ito is involved, it’s safe to say that any new (or old) enemies we meet are going to be in top form.

Let’s note that just recently, Silent Hill: The Short Message was rated in a Korean games rating board. This could very well be part of what we see during Wednesday’s transmission.

However, that’s not all. We’ve also been privy to a lot of whispers regarding a Silent Hill 2 Remake. Just last week, Christophe Gans (film director of Silent Hill, 2006), shared in an interview that “I'm working with the Silent Team, the original creators at Konami, there are several games in development as we speak.”

And let’s not forget about those leaked screenshots from Bloober Team’s internal pitch for a Silent Hill 2 Remake, too. If all of these rumours point to anything, it’s that we could very well be seeing James Sunderland again sometime soon.