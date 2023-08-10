This incredible Resident Evil Humble Bundle is a steal for just $35

Humble Bundle has unleashed its terrifyingly brilliant Resident Evil bundle. It features 12 items spanning from the origins of the T-Virus right through to the haunting secrets of the Village.

The Resident Evil anthology is one of, if not the most popular survival horror game franchises since its initial release back in 1996. This bundle has already been sold over 7,000 times, proving the Resident Evil games are a must for your PC games library.

The value of this bundle is worth an eye-watering $335/£263.22, but it's available over the next couple of weeks for just $35/£27.39- this is excellent value for money if you want almost all of the best Resident Evil games on PC.

The Resident Evil Decades of Horror bundle includes: Resident Evil HD Remaster, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2, Resident Evil Origins and a 25 percent Off Resident Evil Village - Winters Expansion Coupon (This coupon expires on 7th September 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT).

Purchasing this bundle helps support two charities: One Tree Planted and Code.org.

There are cheapear Resident Evil bundles also available to support the charities, with prices starting from as little as $3 for three items. You can also choose an amount of your preference should you wish to donate more.

Other great offers available at Humble this month include their Humble Choice bundle for August for $11.99, which includes Disco Elysium and Chivalry 2, alongside their RPG Legends: Baldur's Gate and Beyond bundle for just $12.

