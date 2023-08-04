August’s Humble Choice bundle: Get Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2 and more for under $12

Humble Bundle has revealed its games for August's Humble Choice subscription.

Each month, Humble Choice members are given a selection of games that they will own forever. This month's bundle includes eight titles: Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise.

Of those games, the biggest highlights for us here at VG247 are Disco Elysium and Chivalry 2.

Disco Elysium is one of the best RPGs ever made, thanks in part to the way that it captured all the gloom of hangovers, capitalism, and a man on the brink of losing himself... whilst also realising some of the best RPG mechanics you're likely to find this side of a tabletop campaign. Our own Dom Peppiatt has written about it extensively – you can probably tell they're a fan.

Chivalry 2 (the first million-unit selling title for the game's publisher, Tripwire Presents) is an online multiplayer brawler/first-person slasher that was inspired by epic medieval movie battles. If you've ever been in the middle of a cinema and seen Knights Errant cleaving their Zweihanders through enemy forces and thought 'I want to do that', this game is for you.

The Humble Choice subscription service costs only $11.99 a month and in addition to a bundle of games, members have access to the Humble Games Collection and Vault, plus an exclusive 20% off their extensive catalogue of games in the Humble Store.

What's also great about Humble Choice is that if next month, or any other month's game bundle doesn't take your fancy, you can pause or cancel your subscription at any time.

Five percent of this month's Choice membership will also help support the charity Trees, Water & People. The organization helps to "empower communities around the world to protect, conserve, and manage their natural resources".

If none of this suits your fancy, you can always grab the Baldur's Gate series for just $12 through Humble. The Baldur's Gate and Beyond Bundle comes with Enhanced Editions of both Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, including bonus chapters. The bundle also includes Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Prices start from as little as $6/£4.64, but to get the Baldur's Gate games, you'll need to pay at least $12/£9.29.