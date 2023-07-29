Get up to date with the Baldur's Gate series for just $12 thanks to this great Humble Bundle RPG deal

Baldur's Gate 3 releases for PC next week on August 3, and while it's not necessary to play the series' previous titles, you may still like to familiarize yourself with them for cheap with this new Humble Bundle offering.

The Baldur's Gate and Beyond bundle contains Enhanced Editions of both Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, including bonus chapters. The bundle also includes Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Prices start from as little as $6/£4.64, but to get the Baldur's Gate games, you'll need to pay at least $12/£9.29.

Your purchase of the bundle will support young adult mental health charity Active Minds.

While it's not necessary to play Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 before you jump into Baldur's Gate 3 in August, they're still worth a play-through.

One, they are absolute classics, and secondly, Beamdog did a bang-up job refreshing both titles for modern audiences and systems using the enhanced Infinity Engine. Plus, the bundle comes with the 2016 DLC addition developed by Beamdog, Siege of Dragonspear for Baldur's Gate 1.

Originally developed by Bioware and released in 1998, the original Baldur's Gate has been a constant inspiration for modern RPGs. The game is cited as one of the best videogames ever developed, and we tend to agree with that assessment.

The game takes place in the D&D setting of Forgotten Realms, created by Ed Greenwood, and focuses on your created player who travels across the Sword Coast with a group of companions. Played from a top-down isometric third-person perspective, you will travel to various pre-rendered locations to complete quests, recruit companions, and face a bunch of enemies as you work to complete the main story.

The critically acclaimed Baldur's Gate 2, also originally developed by Bioware, features many of the same gameplay elements as the original game. Taking place in the Forgotten Realms fantasy campaign, it features the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition ruleset. In it, you control a party of up to six characters, one of which is your player-created character.

Set after the events of the first title, the storyline revolves around the schemes of Irenicus and will take up to 60 hours to complete the main quest, but with side quests involved, expect to spend upwards of 200-300 hours to complete it.

Lastly, August is almost here, which means it's your last chance to grab the Humble Choice games for July. These games are: The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition and TemTem.

For only $11.99 per month, a Humble Choice subscription gives you new games each month that you can keep forever, access to the Humble Games Collection and Vault, plus exclusive discounts of up to 20% off on the Humble Store. You can skip or cancel any time you like, should you not particularly care for what's on offer.