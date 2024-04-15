Keen to see Dragon Age get a Fallout-style TV series? Well, its former lead writer would rather watch an Animal Crossing political thriller

Now we're all basking in the radioactive glow of success coming from Amazon's Fallout TV show, a lot of people are naturally wondering which video game series they might like to see get the Hollywood treatment next. Interestingly, for Dragon Age's former lead writer, the answer isn't, er, Dragon Age.

Yep, as it turns out, not everyone who's worked on a video game necessarily thinks that game would translate well, or come off in the same way it does in game form, on the big screen. Sometimes things might just not translate, you know, no matter how many little homages to the games that inspired the series or fun maps you might be able to sprinkle in.

Responding to a post about the idea of a Fallout-style TV shows being made about other games (thanks, TheGamer), David Gaider, who formerly served as the lead writer on the Dragon Age series while working at Bioware, tweeted that he thinks a Dragon Age show would be "a terrible idea".

Why? Well, as he explained in a reply, when it comes to Dragon Age, "you take away the interactive element and you're left with a pretty stock standard fantasy story". "It would take a pretty deep dive to distill the elements of each that make them unique and interesting," he added, "Not impossible, but it would take more than a rote adaptation."

I imagine everyone would expect me to say Dragon Age, but that'd be a terrible idea. I want to see a David Lynch-style (on acid) Disco Elysium. Or maybe Banishers. https://t.co/vljIVHAKKc — David Gaider (@davidgaider) April 15, 2024

So, there you go. Gaider's response to one Twitter user suggesting a Baldur's Gate show to follow up on Baldur's Gate 3's success was pretty similar, with him reasoning: "I have a hard time imagining a Baldur's Gate show being something we haven't already seen, multiple times."

What might he want to see adapted then? Well, "a David Lynch-style (on acid) Disco Elysium" made the list, as did, er, "Animal Crossing, but it's a tense political thriller". Yes, the latter came up as an idea to make sure that the Animal Crossing show wouldn't just be a retread of the games, in which case Gaider wouldn't be a fan of it.

So, there you go, Hollywood, give us Washington powerbroker Tom Nook. Come on, you can get it done while we're all busy actually appreciating Fallout 76.