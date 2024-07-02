Resident Evil 7's director is helming a new Resi game in development, and it sounds like the goal is simple - scare your pants off

In addition to providing the promised details about the recently announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, last night's Capcom Next showcase also provided a bit more Resident Evil news than you might have expected. A fresh entry in the series has been oficially confirmed to be in development, with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's director at the helm.

Yep, between this and the original PC port of the first Resi having become easily accessible on PC for the first time in ages recently, fans of the the series about bad things trying to kill you and, er, large vampire women that you sort of want to be killed by have been eating good.

During the showcase, Resi 7 director Koshi Nakanishi popped up to deliver the good news, simply declaring: "We're making a new Resident Evil game" during a pretty sick transition between a sunset and his face.

"It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil] 7," he continued, "But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can."

While, as you might expect given how Nakanishi closed it out, that was it in terms of direct new Resi game discussion, the director did also provide a bit of insight into the philosophy he adopted for Resident Evil 7, which has shifted 13 million copies since dropping in 2017. Admitting that when the game first went into development, Resident Evil as a brand was "off-track", the director said, citing the increased focus on action-oriented gameplay, which prompted plenty of pushback from fans.

"The general consensus from fans of the series was that a Resident Evil game is one that should scare the hell out of you. That was the starting point for Resident Evil 7," the developer explained. So, while other details on this next Resi game are scarce right now, it being designed to make you want to go and hide in a cupboard seems like a pretty good bet.

