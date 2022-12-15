Resident Evil Village will be free-to-play on Sony’s PSVR2

Resident Evil Village, the latest instalment in the prolific survival horror series from Capcom, will be available to play on Sony’s PSVR2 at launch. The headset, which is set to be more expensive than the PlayStation 5 console itself, will arrive on February 22, 2023.

For those of you who already own a copy of Resident Evil Village, you’ll be able to jump into Castle Dimitrescu in PSVR2 for free on release, with the VR Mode essentially being free DLC. All you need to do is simply update your game, and voilà, you can play the entire campaign in virtual reality.

Tsuyoshi Kanda, producer at Capcom, shared in a PlayStation blog post as to how the PSVR2 will be utilised for Resident Evil Village specifically. “Vivid graphics of the 4K HDR display (2000×2040 per eye) and eye tracking produces a heightened perception of reality,” Kanda shares.

“3D audio enhances the realism with audio from every angle, and your sense of touch is enhanced via the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. With one controller in each hand, you can feel the vibration, recoil, and resistance as you interact with objects in the world and fire weapons.”

The PSVR2’s Sense controllers will also allow you to perform intuitive movements, such as using your arms to guard and being able to hold your gun in front of you to fire. You can physically reload your gun, use your knife, and use both hands independently… which means dual-wielding weapons. Sounds fun to me.

The PSVR2 and VR Mode update to Resident Evil Village will arrive in February 2023, but remember, you need to own the game to be able to download and play the free DLC.

Will you be picking up a PSVR2 and trying out Village on launch? Or have you already tried Resident Evil Village in VR thanks to modder, Praydog?