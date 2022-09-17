PSVR games will not work on PlayStation VR2

If you were hoping your PlayStation VR games would be compatible with PlayStation VR2, we're sorry to report that will not be the case.

Sony has confirmed that PSVR games will not be playable on PSVR2.

Horizon Call of the Mountain - PSVR2

The news comes from the most recent PlayStation Podcast in which Hideaki Nishino, Sony's senior VP of platform experience, broke the bad news (thanks, Gematsu).

According to Nishino, because Sony designed PSVR2 to be a "truly next-generation virtual reality experience," the headset has more advanced features when compared to the previous iteration. Because of this, developing games for PSVR2 requires a "different approach" comparatively.

These more advanced features include 4K HDR visuals, new controllers, up to 120fps, dual 2000 x 2040 OLED displays, a 110-degree field of view, Fresnel lens, a see-through feature, broadcasting option, a customized Play Area setup, a VR Mode and Cinematic Mode, and many more functions.

Sony announced in August we can expect PlayStation VR2 to release in early 2023.