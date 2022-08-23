Sony provides PlayStation VR 2 with an early 2023 release window

Sony has provided a release window for PlayStation VR 2, and it looks like we can expect it early next year.

MSony and PlayStation provided the early 2023 window across multiple social media channels.

The next iteration of the PSVR headset will feature 4K HDR visuals, new controllers and multiple games compatible with PlayStation 5.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can expect up to 120fps thanks to the device's dual 2000 x 2040 OLED displays providing four times the resolution generated by the original PSVR headset. It also features a 110-degree field of view and Fresnel lens with an adjustment dial allowing you to customize the spacing between lenses to match your eye position. The headset also includes a vent that allows airflow to the lenses to reduce fogging.

Its eye tracking cameras follow your line of sight when aiming or looking around, it tracks you and your controllers through four cameras embedded in the headset, and it has a vibratory function that allows you to feel a character’s elevated pulse and other key moments from a game.

The headset also includes a see-through feature, broadcasting option, the ability to set up a customized Play Area, a VR Mode and Cinematic Mode, and many more functions.

Some of the games which will support PSVR 2 include Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Retribution, No Man's Sky, and Horizon: Call of the Mountain.